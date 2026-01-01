Staked Yuzu USD Price Today

The live Staked Yuzu USD (SYZUSD) price today is $ 0.999722, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYZUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999722 per SYZUSD.

Staked Yuzu USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,864,492, with a circulating supply of 15.87M SYZUSD. During the last 24 hours, SYZUSD traded between $ 0.99916 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.003, while the all-time low was $ 0.997971.

In short-term performance, SYZUSD moved +0.01% in the last hour and +0.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Staked Yuzu USD (SYZUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.86M$ 15.86M $ 15.86M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.86M$ 15.86M $ 15.86M Circulation Supply 15.87M 15.87M 15.87M Total Supply 15,871,836.0 15,871,836.0 15,871,836.0

The current Market Cap of Staked Yuzu USD is $ 15.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SYZUSD is 15.87M, with a total supply of 15871836.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.86M.