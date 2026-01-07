StarsMint is a fair token minting platform built on X Layer. The project aims to solve long-standing problems in token launches such as unfair insider allocations, rug-pull risks, and price manipulation. Through its protocol, all users mint tokens at the same fixed price, while 90% of the raised funds are automatically injected and locked into a V3 liquidity pool. This design ensures that tokens can always be exited at around 90% of the mint price, providing a transparent and secure mechanism for both creators and participants. StarsMint positions itself as a launch infrastructure for meme tokens, community-driven assets, and experimental projects that want to grow within a safe and fair environment.