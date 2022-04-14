StarsMint Price Today

The live StarsMint (STARS) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current STARS to USD conversion rate is -- per STARS.

StarsMint currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 307,097, with a circulating supply of 1.00B STARS. During the last 24 hours, STARS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0046788, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, STARS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

StarsMint (STARS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 307.10K$ 307.10K $ 307.10K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 307.10K$ 307.10K $ 307.10K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of StarsMint is $ 307.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STARS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 307.10K.