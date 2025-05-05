Stick Price (STICK)
The live price of Stick (STICK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.78K USD. STICK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Stick Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Stick price change within the day is -0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 888.89M USD
During today, the price change of Stick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stick to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-67.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Stick: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
-0.79%
-7.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Just a friendly AVAX stick figure memecoin on Avalanche Launched on Bellum Exchange. Launched from the frustrations of the current memecoin experience on AVAX. Simplistic concept where anyone can participate with their own STICK art created in Paint. Growing a strong community that can all contribute to the growth of the memecoin will set us apart. Future Arena integration will only help push things forward. SEND THE STICK!
