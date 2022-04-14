STIX (STIX) Information

STIX is a derivative project of Stickerly, one of the world’s largest Web2 User-generated content sticker publishing platforms with 30 million monthly active users and over 400 million lifetime users. The Stickerly app provides an easy-to-use interface for creating and publishing memes that are then immediately usable as stickers in messenger apps like Telegram and Whatsapp. The global user base of Stickerly features heavy presence from regions such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and also Europe. Unlike its Web2 legacy product, however, the Web3 STIX provides more engaging aspects other than just the publishing of UGC memes. Through regular competitions, creators submit memes on STIX that are then voted on by the STIX users. Winning memes with the most votes are then promoted on Stickerly, available to a global audience to download and use. The creators of winning memes, as well as the STIX users who correctly voted on said memes, stand to win on-chain rewards from a recurring weekly prize pool of $STIX tokens.