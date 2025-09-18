More About SΞR

SΞR Price Info

SΞR Official Website

SΞR Tokenomics

SΞR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Strategic ETH Reserve Logo

Strategic ETH Reserve Price (SΞR)

Unlisted

1 SΞR to USD Live Price:

$0.270974
$0.270974$0.270974
+19.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-18 13:24:32 (UTC+8)

Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.21023
$ 0.21023$ 0.21023
24H Low
$ 0.270885
$ 0.270885$ 0.270885
24H High

$ 0.21023
$ 0.21023$ 0.21023

$ 0.270885
$ 0.270885$ 0.270885

$ 0.268611
$ 0.268611$ 0.268611

$ 0.199259
$ 0.199259$ 0.199259

+2.47%

+18.67%

--

--

Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) real-time price is $0.265603. Over the past 24 hours, SΞR traded between a low of $ 0.21023 and a high of $ 0.270885, showing active market volatility. SΞR's all-time high price is $ 0.268611, while its all-time low price is $ 0.199259.

In terms of short-term performance, SΞR has changed by +2.47% over the past hour, +18.67% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) Market Information

$ 27.09M
$ 27.09M$ 27.09M

--
----

$ 27.09M
$ 27.09M$ 27.09M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Strategic ETH Reserve is $ 27.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SΞR is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.09M.

Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Strategic ETH Reserve to USD was $ +0.04178172.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Strategic ETH Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Strategic ETH Reserve to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Strategic ETH Reserve to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.04178172+18.67%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR)

Strategic Accumulation $SΞR continuously acquires and holds ETH as a strategic on-chain reserve, creating a transparent and verifiable store of value. On-Chain Proof All reserve movements are recorded directly on Ethereum, giving anyone the ability to track inflows, outflows, and total holdings in real time. Community-Driven Treasury Built for holders, by holders — the reserve’s growth and strategy are guided by the $SΞR community. DEX-Native Liquidity $SΞR trades on decentralized exchanges, ensuring open access and censorship-resistant participation for anyone worldwide.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) Resource

Official Website

Strategic ETH Reserve Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Strategic ETH Reserve.

Check the Strategic ETH Reserve price prediction now!

SΞR to Local Currencies

Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SΞR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR)

How much is Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) worth today?
The live SΞR price in USD is 0.265603 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SΞR to USD price?
The current price of SΞR to USD is $ 0.265603. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Strategic ETH Reserve?
The market cap for SΞR is $ 27.09M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SΞR?
The circulating supply of SΞR is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SΞR?
SΞR achieved an ATH price of 0.268611 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SΞR?
SΞR saw an ATL price of 0.199259 USD.
What is the trading volume of SΞR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SΞR is -- USD.
Will SΞR go higher this year?
SΞR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SΞR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-18 13:24:32 (UTC+8)

Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-16 14:49:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $359 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $259 million
09-16 14:26:00Industry Updates
Base ecosystem tokens generally rise, stimulated by "Base exploring token issuance" news
09-15 18:21:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, HIFI Drops Over 47% in 24h
09-15 15:08:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: SOL Net Inflow of $30.4 Million, PUMP Net Inflow of $10.6 Million
09-15 12:13:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index currently reports 72, just one step away from entering "Altcoin Season"
09-15 11:34:00Industry Updates
Some new and recently-listed tokens show relative strength today, MITO 24h increase exceeds 28%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.