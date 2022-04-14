StreamerCoin Price Today

The live StreamerCoin (STREAMER) price today is $ 0.0000616, with a 9.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current STREAMER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000616 per STREAMER.

StreamerCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 61,793, with a circulating supply of 999.83M STREAMER. During the last 24 hours, STREAMER traded between $ 0.0000618 (low) and $ 0.00006913 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03801292, while the all-time low was $ 0.00005716.

In short-term performance, STREAMER moved -1.65% in the last hour and +2.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

StreamerCoin (STREAMER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 61.79K$ 61.79K $ 61.79K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 61.79K$ 61.79K $ 61.79K Circulation Supply 999.83M 999.83M 999.83M Total Supply 999,828,655.117121 999,828,655.117121 999,828,655.117121

The current Market Cap of StreamerCoin is $ 61.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STREAMER is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999828655.117121. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.79K.