The live StreamerCoin price today is 0.0000616 USD.STREAMER market cap is 61,793 USD. Track real-time STREAMER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About STREAMER

STREAMER Price Info

What is STREAMER

STREAMER Official Website

STREAMER Tokenomics

STREAMER Price Forecast

StreamerCoin Price (STREAMER)

1 STREAMER to USD Live Price:

-8.60%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
StreamerCoin (STREAMER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:33:09 (UTC+8)

StreamerCoin Price Today

The live StreamerCoin (STREAMER) price today is $ 0.0000616, with a 9.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current STREAMER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000616 per STREAMER.

StreamerCoin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 61,793, with a circulating supply of 999.83M STREAMER. During the last 24 hours, STREAMER traded between $ 0.0000618 (low) and $ 0.00006913 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03801292, while the all-time low was $ 0.00005716.

In short-term performance, STREAMER moved -1.65% in the last hour and +2.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

StreamerCoin (STREAMER) Market Information

$ 61.79K

--

$ 61.79K

999.83M

999,828,655.117121

The current Market Cap of StreamerCoin is $ 61.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STREAMER is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999828655.117121. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 61.79K.

StreamerCoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-1.65%

-9.12%

+2.30%

+2.30%

StreamerCoin (STREAMER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of StreamerCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of StreamerCoin to USD was $ -0.0000142249.
In the past 60 days, the price change of StreamerCoin to USD was $ -0.0000367391.
In the past 90 days, the price change of StreamerCoin to USD was $ -0.0006025059667633223.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.12%
30 Days$ -0.0000142249-23.09%
60 Days$ -0.0000367391-59.64%
90 Days$ -0.0006025059667633223-90.72%

Price Prediction for StreamerCoin

StreamerCoin (STREAMER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STREAMER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
StreamerCoin (STREAMER) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of StreamerCoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price StreamerCoin will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for STREAMER price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking StreamerCoin Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

StreamerCoin (STREAMER) Resource

Official Website

About StreamerCoin

What is the live price of StreamerCoin?

StreamerCoin is trading at ₹0.005536430159916656000, showing a price movement of -9.12% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is STREAMER today?

The price volatility of STREAMER within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for StreamerCoin?

The token fluctuated between ₹0.005554405582513788000 (low) and ₹0.0062132048206986758000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has STREAMER generated?

In the last 24 hours, STREAMER accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹3.4164915057548547272000, and the all-time low is ₹0.0051373757782603256000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for StreamerCoin?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does STREAMER compare to other Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Pump.fun Ecosystem category, STREAMER shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StreamerCoin

How much will 1 StreamerCoin be worth in 2030?
If StreamerCoin were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential StreamerCoin prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:33:09 (UTC+8)

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.