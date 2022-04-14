ExchangeDEX+
The live Stride price today is 0.0298979 USD.STRD market cap is 1,202,078 USD. Track real-time STRD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Stride Price (STRD)

1 STRD to USD Live Price:

$0.02989748
$0.02989748
+0.40%1D
Stride (STRD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:10:45 (UTC+8)

Stride Price Today

The live Stride (STRD) price today is $ 0.0298979, with a 0.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current STRD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0298979 per STRD.

Stride currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,202,078, with a circulating supply of 40.33M STRD. During the last 24 hours, STRD traded between $ 0.02906437 (low) and $ 0.03020336 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 7.77, while the all-time low was $ 0.01880511.

In short-term performance, STRD moved +0.27% in the last hour and +0.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Stride (STRD) Market Information

$ 1.20M
$ 1.20M

--
--

$ 1.20M
$ 1.20M

40.33M
40.33M

40,331,581.21741
40,331,581.21741

The current Market Cap of Stride is $ 1.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STRD is 40.33M, with a total supply of 40331581.21741. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.20M.

Stride Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.02906437
$ 0.02906437
24H Low
$ 0.03020336
$ 0.03020336
24H High

$ 0.02906437
$ 0.02906437

$ 0.03020336
$ 0.03020336

$ 7.77
$ 7.77

$ 0.01880511
$ 0.01880511

+0.27%

+0.43%

+0.32%

+0.32%

Stride (STRD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Stride to USD was $ +0.00012888.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Stride to USD was $ -0.0143885826.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Stride to USD was $ -0.0143113922.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Stride to USD was $ -0.0410396391431716.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00012888+0.43%
30 Days$ -0.0143885826-48.12%
60 Days$ -0.0143113922-47.86%
90 Days$ -0.0410396391431716-57.85%

Price Prediction for Stride

Stride (STRD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STRD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Stride (STRD) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Stride could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Stride will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for STRD price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Stride Price Prediction.

What is Stride (STRD)

STRD is the governance token of the Stride blockchain, functioning as a pivotal component of its decision-making structure. Holders of STRD have the ability to stake their tokens, earning rewards composed of both STRD and rewards derived from liquid staked tokens. This token lets users to participate actively in on-chain governance processes, including voting on matters such as validator selection and chain upgrades.

Its core functions remain intact as Stride adopts Interchain Security (ICS). STRD holders can continue staking their tokens to receive rewards, a combination of both STRD and rewards derived from liquid staked tokens. This allows them to actively engage in on-chain decisions and voting processes, influencing choices like validator selection and upgrades.

To ensure sustainability, the emission of STRD as staking rewards was decreased in half from the original tokenomics. A portion of staking rewards, 15%, is shared with the Cosmos Hub, fostering collaboration between the two ecosystems. The STRD token remains essential, serving as a pillar of governance influence and staking opportunities within Stride's evolving landscape.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

About Stride

What is the live price of Stride?

The current valuation sits at ₹2.6871370259182378000, showing a price movement of 0.43% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect STRD?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Stride's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹108039303.825410596000, Stride stands at rank #3536, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

STRD recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is STRD today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹2.61222175343376134000 and ₹2.71459088976609952000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Stride?

Factors include circulating supply (40331465.007222 tokens), adoption trends within Liquid Staking Governance Tokens,Osmosis Ecosystem,Pantera Capital Portfolio,Liquid Staking, and overall traction of the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stride

How much will 1 Stride be worth in 2030?
If Stride were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Stride prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:10:45 (UTC+8)

Stride (STRD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.