STRD is the governance token of the Stride blockchain, functioning as a pivotal component of its decision-making structure. Holders of STRD have the ability to stake their tokens, earning rewards composed of both STRD and rewards derived from liquid staked tokens. This token lets users to participate actively in on-chain governance processes, including voting on matters such as validator selection and chain upgrades. Its core functions remain intact as Stride adopts Interchain Security (ICS). STRD holders can continue staking their tokens to receive rewards, a combination of both STRD and rewards derived from liquid staked tokens. This allows them to actively engage in on-chain decisions and voting processes, influencing choices like validator selection and upgrades. To ensure sustainability, the emission of STRD as staking rewards was decreased in half from the original tokenomics. A portion of staking rewards, 15%, is shared with the Cosmos Hub, fostering collaboration between the two ecosystems. The STRD token remains essential, serving as a pillar of governance influence and staking opportunities within Stride's evolving landscape.

What is the live price of Stride?

The current valuation sits at ₹2.6871370259182378000, showing a price movement of 0.43% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect STRD?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is Stride's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₹108039303.825410596000, Stride stands at rank #3536, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

STRD recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is STRD today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₹2.61222175343376134000 and ₹2.71459088976609952000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence Stride?

Factors include circulating supply (40331465.007222 tokens), adoption trends within Liquid Staking Governance Tokens,Osmosis Ecosystem,Pantera Capital Portfolio,Liquid Staking, and overall traction of the -- network.