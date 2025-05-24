SUIBoxer Price (SBOX)
The live price of SUIBoxer (SBOX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SBOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SUIBoxer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SUIBoxer price change within the day is -63.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of SUIBoxer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SUIBoxer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SUIBoxer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SUIBoxer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-63.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+49.00%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SUIBoxer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-63.80%
-20.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? MemeCoin What makes your project unique? SUIBoxer is a meme token built on the Sui Network. It’s a fun and playful way for users to participate in the crypto world, with rewards available through staking and liquidity provision. We also offer community-driven events and initiatives for our holders. SUIBoxer will have you wagging your tail with excitement. Join the pack and let’s howl together as we ride the meme coin wave to the moon! History of your project. What’s next for your project? Doge Farming pool Doge DEX Doge Launchpad What can your token be used for? Doge Chain（SUI L2 evm）focus on Defi and say “fuck off ” to Sui main net
