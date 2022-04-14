SUIBoxer (SBOX) Tokenomics
SUIBoxer (SBOX) Information
What is the project about? MemeCoin
What makes your project unique? SUIBoxer is a meme token built on the Sui Network. It’s a fun and playful way for users to participate in the crypto world, with rewards available through staking and liquidity provision. We also offer community-driven events and initiatives for our holders. SUIBoxer will have you wagging your tail with excitement. Join the pack and let’s howl together as we ride the meme coin wave to the moon!
History of your project.
What’s next for your project? Doge Farming pool Doge DEX Doge Launchpad
What can your token be used for? Doge Chain（SUI L2 evm）focus on Defi and say “fuck off ” to Sui main net
SUIBoxer (SBOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUIBoxer (SBOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SUIBoxer (SBOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SUIBoxer (SBOX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SBOX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SBOX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.