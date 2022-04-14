SUIBoxer (SBOX) Information

What is the project about? MemeCoin

What makes your project unique? SUIBoxer is a meme token built on the Sui Network. It’s a fun and playful way for users to participate in the crypto world, with rewards available through staking and liquidity provision. We also offer community-driven events and initiatives for our holders. SUIBoxer will have you wagging your tail with excitement. Join the pack and let’s howl together as we ride the meme coin wave to the moon!

History of your project.

What’s next for your project? Doge Farming pool Doge DEX Doge Launchpad

What can your token be used for? Doge Chain（SUI L2 evm）focus on Defi and say “fuck off ” to Sui main net