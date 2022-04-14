Suilama (SUILAMA) Tokenomics
Suilama ($SUILAMA) is a meme coin project built on the Sui blockchain, designed to engage the community with humor and creativity while promoting adoption of the Sui ecosystem. As the unofficial mascot of Sui, Suilama combines the playful spirit of meme culture with blockchain technology, offering a fun, community-driven experience. The project’s utility revolves around fostering engagement within the Sui ecosystem, encouraging participation, and driving excitement through community interactions. While primarily a meme coin, Suilama aims to be a recognizable symbol within the Sui network.
Understanding the tokenomics of Suilama (SUILAMA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUILAMA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUILAMA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
