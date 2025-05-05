Suilama Price (SUILAMA)
The live price of Suilama (SUILAMA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 90.83K USD. SUILAMA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Suilama Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Suilama price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of Suilama to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Suilama to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Suilama to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Suilama to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+60.78%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+39.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Suilama: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.00%
-10.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Suilama ($SUILAMA) is a meme coin project built on the Sui blockchain, designed to engage the community with humor and creativity while promoting adoption of the Sui ecosystem. As the unofficial mascot of Sui, Suilama combines the playful spirit of meme culture with blockchain technology, offering a fun, community-driven experience. The project’s utility revolves around fostering engagement within the Sui ecosystem, encouraging participation, and driving excitement through community interactions. While primarily a meme coin, Suilama aims to be a recognizable symbol within the Sui network.
