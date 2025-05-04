SuperWalk GRND Price (GRND)
The live price of SuperWalk GRND (GRND) today is 0.059269 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 37.10M USD. GRND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SuperWalk GRND Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SuperWalk GRND price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 625.93M USD
During today, the price change of SuperWalk GRND to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SuperWalk GRND to USD was $ +0.0193843472.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SuperWalk GRND to USD was $ +0.0195477578.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SuperWalk GRND to USD was $ +0.010957837531776737.
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0193843472
|+32.71%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0195477578
|+32.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.010957837531776737
|+22.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of SuperWalk GRND: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-0.15%
+5.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SuperWalk team has a vision that we make building active and healthy habits easier around the world. By operating community-based running app ‘Proground’ for 9 months, SuperWalk team carried out R&D on walking pattern recognition, GPS tracking and Vehicle Detection. In SuperWalk ecosystem, walkers and runners buy NFT shoes to start Pro Mode, earn $GRND by moving at the targeted speed and upgrade them to get more rewards. In addition, non-crypto users can access SuperWalk ecosystem by just downloading and earning a small amount of $WALK in Basic Mode. SuperWalk has a vision that holders use their NFT shoes on ZEPETO metaverse with 300 million users and get real sneakers from Kream, which is the fastest growing sneakers resell platform in East Asia. By integrating in-app exercise data, metaverse communities and tangible shoes rewards, SuperWalk will create a unique fitness ecosystem around the world.
