SURF (SURF) Information $SURF is a utility-focused token launched on PulseChain by the Crypto Paradise team. Designed to reward long-term holders, $SURF incorporates deflationary mechanics including automatic buybacks, burns, and real-time reflections distributed on every trade. Holders gain access to a private DAO group with exclusive investment opportunities and early-stage presales. Additionally, $SURF integrates with the broader Crypto Paradise ecosystem, including VIP perks such as discounted access to IRL retreats and events. Its purpose is to build a community-driven network that combines on-chain financial utility with real-world lifestyle benefits. Official Website: https://cryptoparadise.net/surf/ Buy SURF Now!

Market Cap: $ 1.47M
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.47M
All-Time High: $ 0.03671856
All-Time Low: $ 0.0096459
Current Price: $ 0.01467355

SURF (SURF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SURF (SURF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SURF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SURF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SURF's tokenomics, explore SURF token's live price!

