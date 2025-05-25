SURF Price (SURF)
The live price of SURF (SURF) today is 0.02826051 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.83M USD. SURF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SURF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- SURF price change within the day is +0.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of SURF to USD was $ +0.00017664.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SURF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SURF to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SURF to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00017664
|+0.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SURF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+0.63%
+47.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SURF is a utility-focused token launched on PulseChain by the Crypto Paradise team. Designed to reward long-term holders, $SURF incorporates deflationary mechanics including automatic buybacks, burns, and real-time reflections distributed on every trade. Holders gain access to a private DAO group with exclusive investment opportunities and early-stage presales. Additionally, $SURF integrates with the broader Crypto Paradise ecosystem, including VIP perks such as discounted access to IRL retreats and events. Its purpose is to build a community-driven network that combines on-chain financial utility with real-world lifestyle benefits.
|1 SURF to VND
₫724.62773691
|1 SURF to AUD
A$0.0432385803
|1 SURF to GBP
￡0.0206301723
|1 SURF to EUR
€0.0245866437
|1 SURF to USD
$0.02826051
|1 SURF to MYR
RM0.1195419573
|1 SURF to TRY
₺1.0987686288
|1 SURF to JPY
¥4.0285357005
|1 SURF to RUB
₽2.2419062583
|1 SURF to INR
₹2.4041215857
|1 SURF to IDR
Rp455.8146136053
|1 SURF to KRW
₩38.6072479212
|1 SURF to PHP
₱1.5639366234
|1 SURF to EGP
￡E.1.4096342388
|1 SURF to BRL
R$0.1593892764
|1 SURF to CAD
C$0.0387168987
|1 SURF to BDT
৳3.4432605384
|1 SURF to NGN
₦44.9291240082
|1 SURF to UAH
₴1.1733763752
|1 SURF to VES
Bs2.65648794
|1 SURF to PKR
Rs7.9672029792
|1 SURF to KZT
₸14.455250865
|1 SURF to THB
฿0.9181839699
|1 SURF to TWD
NT$0.8469674847
|1 SURF to AED
د.إ0.1037160717
|1 SURF to CHF
Fr0.0231736182
|1 SURF to HKD
HK$0.2212797933
|1 SURF to MAD
.د.م0.2597140869
|1 SURF to MXN
$0.5437322124