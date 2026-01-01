SurfCash Price (SURF)
The live SurfCash (SURF) price today is $ 0.00169724, with a 16.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SURF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00169724 per SURF.
SurfCash currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,386,514, with a circulating supply of 816.99M SURF. During the last 24 hours, SURF traded between $ 0.00112549 (low) and $ 0.00171015 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00468639, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SURF moved +4.42% in the last hour and +66.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of SurfCash is $ 1.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SURF is 816.99M, with a total supply of 999997290.9259346. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.70M.
During today, the price change of SurfCash to USD was $ +0.00023407.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SurfCash to USD was $ -0.0008234022.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SurfCash to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SurfCash to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00023407
|+16.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008234022
|-48.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
You earn in crypto and spend in fiat. The gap between the two is costing you money and sanity.
70% of the merchants in developing countries don't accept cards, forcing ATM runs or inconvenient options like PayPal and Moneygram. In case they accept cards, you’ll have to pay up to 10% in fees in countries like Brazil.
You are living in Vietnam, contributing to the local economy but still cannot access the local payment networks since they need a bank account for it; and for that, you need permanent residency; for permanent residency, you need a work permit.
So you turn to shady underground payment groups. You send crypto to the admins and some strangers pay on your behalf, hoping nothing goes wrong.
SurfCash fixes this. You deposit your crypto, scan any local QR Code and pay with your crypto. The merchant receives fiat in their bank accounts. Done.
These local QR Codes are already with every merchant in developing countries and deposit money into their bank accounts. You can pay your rent, pay for groceries, split your bills, everything in USDC, while your keys stay with you.
Your idle funds earn up to ~15% yield on stables, in-app. When you are traveling, we take care of you and you get perks like Travel insurance, Airport lounge access, Local Coworking spaces deals, etc.
Vietnam and Philippines payment integrations are already live and then expanding to Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand. We turn those underground payment admins into ambassadors, do local activations where our users are already facing the pain and penetrate the market one by one.
What is the current price of SurfCash?
Trading at ₹0.153271868026429740000, SurfCash has shown a price movement of 15.99% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact SURF's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 816987266.2860374 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of SurfCash?
Its market capitalization is ₹125211278.7966328890000, ranking #3454 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
SURF recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹0.101639105103029865000 and ₹0.154437725427988275000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does SurfCash fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Payment Solutions,Governance category?
As a Solana Ecosystem,Payment Solutions,Governance token, SURF competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.