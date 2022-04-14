Discover key insights into Swop (SWOP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Swop (SWOP) Information

The $SWOP token is the native utility and incentive layer of the Swop ecosystem.

It powers and rewards the protocol through:

-Staking for Discoverability: Stake $SWOP to boost visibility of posts, products, or profiles

-Fee Discounts: Reduced fees on mints, redemptions, and swaps

-Access Control: Gate premium templates, analytics, or advanced SmartSite tools

-Governance (future): Vote on protocol upgrades, partner templates, and funding rounds

$SWOP aligns creators, users, and developers through shared ownership of the interaction layer itself.