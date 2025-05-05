Swop Price (SWOP)
The live price of Swop (SWOP) today is 0.133813 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 499.31K USD. SWOP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Swop Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Swop price change within the day is +3.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.73M USD
During today, the price change of Swop to USD was $ +0.00488733.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Swop to USD was $ +0.0134451555.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Swop to USD was $ +0.1780310776.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Swop to USD was $ +0.079618290640338914.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00488733
|+3.79%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0134451555
|+10.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1780310776
|+133.04%
|90 Days
|$ +0.079618290640338914
|+146.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Swop: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
+3.79%
-2.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Swop.fi is an automated market maker (AMM) that offers different pricing formulas that are most suitable for each specific token pair. The original Flat formula is designed to reduce slippage in a pair of stable coins pegged to the same fiat currency. The classic Constant Product Market Maker formula is used for other pairs. Swop.fi stakes a portion of pools’ liquidity, and daily payouts are included in pools, adding another 5–50% APY to liquidity providers' income on top of trading fees. Swop.fi also rewards liquidity providers in SWOP, the protocol's governance token. Swop.fi is based on the Waves blockchain, ensuring that transactions can be added to the blockchain in just a few seconds and the network fee for a smart contract invocation is only 0.005 WAVES (a few cents).
