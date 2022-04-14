Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund (FIUSD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund (FIUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund (FIUSD) Information This project focuses on the tokenization of Fidelity International's Money Market Fund by Sygnum Bank, specifically the Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund (ILF) USD Fund Class G Acc. Sygnum Bank is the token issuer of the above mentioned. Official Website: https://www.sygnum.com/ Buy FIUSD Now!

Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund (FIUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund (FIUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 48.36M $ 48.36M $ 48.36M Total Supply: $ 4.20K $ 4.20K $ 4.20K Circulating Supply: $ 4.20K $ 4.20K $ 4.20K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 48.36M $ 48.36M $ 48.36M All-Time High: $ 11,525.58 $ 11,525.58 $ 11,525.58 All-Time Low: $ 11,251.76 $ 11,251.76 $ 11,251.76 Current Price: $ 11,525.58 $ 11,525.58 $ 11,525.58 Learn more about Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund (FIUSD) price

Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund (FIUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund (FIUSD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FIUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FIUSD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FIUSD's tokenomics, explore FIUSD token's live price!

