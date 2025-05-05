Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund Price (FIUSD)
The live price of Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund (FIUSD) today is 11,401.85 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 47.84M USD. FIUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund price change within the day is 0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.20K USD
Get real-time price updates of the FIUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate FIUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund to USD was $ +43.0625070800.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund to USD was $ +85.0292963750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund to USD was $ +131.40.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ +43.0625070800
|+0.38%
|60 Days
|$ +85.0292963750
|+0.75%
|90 Days
|$ +131.40
|+1.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This project focuses on the tokenization of Fidelity International's Money Market Fund by Sygnum Bank, specifically the Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund (ILF) USD Fund Class G Acc. Sygnum Bank is the token issuer of the above mentioned.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 FIUSD to VND
₫300,039,682.75
|1 FIUSD to AUD
A$17,672.8675
|1 FIUSD to GBP
￡8,551.3875
|1 FIUSD to EUR
€10,033.628
|1 FIUSD to USD
$11,401.85
|1 FIUSD to MYR
RM48,685.8995
|1 FIUSD to TRY
₺438,515.151
|1 FIUSD to JPY
¥1,650,417.7875
|1 FIUSD to RUB
₽945,555.4205
|1 FIUSD to INR
₹963,684.362
|1 FIUSD to IDR
Rp186,915,543.864
|1 FIUSD to KRW
₩15,968,975.036
|1 FIUSD to PHP
₱632,802.675
|1 FIUSD to EGP
￡E.578,985.943
|1 FIUSD to BRL
R$64,420.4525
|1 FIUSD to CAD
C$15,620.5345
|1 FIUSD to BDT
৳1,389,885.515
|1 FIUSD to NGN
₦18,330,868.2635
|1 FIUSD to UAH
₴474,316.96
|1 FIUSD to VES
Bs1,003,362.8
|1 FIUSD to PKR
Rs3,214,409.552
|1 FIUSD to KZT
₸5,904,562.041
|1 FIUSD to THB
฿377,401.235
|1 FIUSD to TWD
NT$350,150.8135
|1 FIUSD to AED
د.إ41,844.7895
|1 FIUSD to CHF
Fr9,349.517
|1 FIUSD to HKD
HK$88,364.3375
|1 FIUSD to MAD
.د.م105,581.131
|1 FIUSD to MXN
$223,248.223