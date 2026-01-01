Synap Price Today

The live Synap (SYNAP) price today is $ 0, with a 2.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current SYNAP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SYNAP.

Synap currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 18,644.09, with a circulating supply of 990.05M SYNAP. During the last 24 hours, SYNAP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SYNAP moved +0.32% in the last hour and -44.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Synap (SYNAP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.64K$ 18.64K $ 18.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.64K$ 18.64K $ 18.64K Circulation Supply 990.05M 990.05M 990.05M Total Supply 990,048,799.7836335 990,048,799.7836335 990,048,799.7836335

The current Market Cap of Synap is $ 18.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SYNAP is 990.05M, with a total supply of 990048799.7836335. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.64K.