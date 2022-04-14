SynthesizeAI (SYNTH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SynthesizeAI (SYNTH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SynthesizeAI (SYNTH) Information SynthesizeAI is an AI-powered platform designed to simplify and automate crypto-related tasks for individuals, traders, and Web3 communities. It offers advanced AI tools for market analysis, trading insights, meme generation, and community engagement. The platform features Bee, an AI crypto sidekick that provides real-time market data, technical analysis, and trading signals, enhancing decision-making through voice and text commands . Additionally, SynthesizeAI automates meme creation tailored to crypto communities , boosting user engagement across the Web3 ecosystem. The $SYNTH token powers the ecosystem, offering holders benefits exclusive feature access, and community rewards. SynthesizeAI’s goal is to streamline crypto operations, enabling users to trade smarter, engage deeper, and manage assets efficiently—all through AI automation. Official Website: https://www.synthesizeai.net/ Buy SYNTH Now!

SynthesizeAI (SYNTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SynthesizeAI (SYNTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 165.52K $ 165.52K $ 165.52K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 961.00M $ 961.00M $ 961.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 172.24K $ 172.24K $ 172.24K All-Time High: $ 0.00169867 $ 0.00169867 $ 0.00169867 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00017224 $ 0.00017224 $ 0.00017224 Learn more about SynthesizeAI (SYNTH) price

SynthesizeAI (SYNTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SynthesizeAI (SYNTH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SYNTH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SYNTH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SYNTH's tokenomics, explore SYNTH token's live price!

SYNTH Price Prediction Want to know where SYNTH might be heading? Our SYNTH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SYNTH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!