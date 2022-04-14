Syrax AI (SYRAX) Tokenomics
Syrax AI is a trading infrastructure platform built for Solana meme coin traders, designed to protect users from scams and insider farming. Our ecosystem includes advanced tools like a Telegram token scanner, AI-powered analysis, and real-time bundle detection. Soon, our all-in-one trading platform will launch, offering fast trading, wallet tracking, sniper insights, and detailed token metrics, all in one place. $SYRAX holders unlock premium features, unlimited scans, reduced fees, and earn a share of platform revenue. Syrax is built for the people, not the grifters, bringing transparency, safety, and real utility to Solana trading.
Syrax AI (SYRAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Syrax AI (SYRAX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SYRAX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SYRAX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SYRAX Price Prediction
Want to know where SYRAX might be heading? Our SYRAX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
