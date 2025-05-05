Syrax AI Price (SYRAX)
The live price of Syrax AI (SYRAX) today is 0.071199 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.92M USD. SYRAX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Syrax AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Syrax AI price change within the day is -11.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 40.82M USD
During today, the price change of Syrax AI to USD was $ -0.00932544343519216.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Syrax AI to USD was $ +0.0064728221.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Syrax AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Syrax AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00932544343519216
|-11.58%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0064728221
|+9.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Syrax AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.39%
-11.58%
-22.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Syrax AI is a trading infrastructure platform built for Solana meme coin traders, designed to protect users from scams and insider farming. Our ecosystem includes advanced tools like a Telegram token scanner, AI-powered analysis, and real-time bundle detection. Soon, our all-in-one trading platform will launch, offering fast trading, wallet tracking, sniper insights, and detailed token metrics, all in one place. $SYRAX holders unlock premium features, unlimited scans, reduced fees, and earn a share of platform revenue. Syrax is built for the people, not the grifters, bringing transparency, safety, and real utility to Solana trading.
