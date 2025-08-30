Taboo Price (TABOO)
+0.21%
-2.09%
-44.13%
-44.13%
Taboo (TABOO) real-time price is $0.00003904. Over the past 24 hours, TABOO traded between a low of $ 0.00003847 and a high of $ 0.00003996, showing active market volatility. TABOO's all-time high price is $ 0.063936, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003847.
In terms of short-term performance, TABOO has changed by +0.21% over the past hour, -2.09% over 24 hours, and -44.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Taboo is $ 381.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TABOO is 9.78B, with a total supply of 9782678080.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 381.87K.
During today, the price change of Taboo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Taboo to USD was $ -0.0000223686.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Taboo to USD was $ -0.0000218162.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Taboo to USD was $ -0.00005439027137599103.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000223686
|-57.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000218162
|-55.88%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00005439027137599103
|-58.21%
Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is not like other adult tokens. Their marketplace is cutting-edge, with its creation by the Enjin Coin Marketplace Developers. From Super Models to Pornstars, TABOO is selectively curating the most exclusive content creator list in existence, providing the highest quality and most exclusive SFW, NSFW to XXX exclusive media from content creators. There is an application process, in which any adult performer who wishes to be on our platform will have to qualify and obtain approval by us first. This selectivity and exclusivity will create a media platform of the utmost quality and soon everyone will understand why Taboo is the best in the industry. Their NFT Marketplace and media platform will be cross chain, utilizing layer 2 solution protocols with the lowest fees and fastest transactions. An asset bridge to the ERC20 Network, along with Version 1 of the marketplace, to bring ERC721 and ERC1155 compatible NFTs to the Taboo Ecosystem, on the Binance Smart Chain. Their Marketplace will be built on the Plasma Network, targeting networks like Polygon and Harmony and Sol. There will also have a merchandise store where you can buy your favorite goodies. A unique forum will be made, too, with special incentives and rewards for generating traffic. However, what is the biggest hurdle in the adult industry? Anyone with a camera can create erotic media. Our NFT marketplace tier system aims to create scarcity, in an oversaturated market. The more Taboo Tokens a person holds, the more content they can access, Similar to buying Diamond tier on Patreon. Each tier will grant access to more and more content, with the highest quality and most exclusive content contained at the highest tier for the most discerning of consumers. Their highest Tier includes private VIP party invites to the Taboo Mansion, industry events, and model meet and greets. Want a minted NFT of a sexy playboy model in lingerie or a bikini? Access to XXX-rated NFTs? Private live shows+Rated-R videos? VR content? The ability to transfer NFTs seamlessly from various networks onto our marketplace? Or maybe you are a content creator that would like to test out the opportunity to generate passive income rewards? The answer to all these questions is TABOO. Buy, sell, interact, create, earn. The $TABOO way.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Taboo (TABOO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Taboo (TABOO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Taboo.
Check the Taboo price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Taboo (TABOO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TABOO token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-29 11:32:51
|Industry Updates
PYTH Surges Over 100% in 24 Hours, Possibly Driven by Upgrade to "U.S. Economic Data Infrastructure"
|08-28 18:39:00
|Industry Updates
SOL breaks through $215, reaching a new 206-day high, with SOL/BTC and SOL/ETH exchange rates continuing to strengthen
|08-28 16:50:00
|Industry Updates
Total Stablecoin Market Cap Breaks Through $280 Billion, Setting a New All-Time High
|08-28 15:25:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum has gained 20.6% so far in August, on track to record its fourth positive August in history
|08-28 05:13:00
|Industry Updates
Incremental funds continue to flow into the crypto ecosystem, with Tether and Circle minting a total of 1.25 billion dollars in stablecoins today
|08-27 15:39:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $455 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $88.10 million
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.