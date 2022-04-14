Tako (TAKO) Information

Long before Kabosu's journey, there was Tako — a red Shiba with a sickle tail from the mountains of Toyama, Japan. In 1932, Tako made history as the first Shiba Inu ever registered by NIPPO, setting the foundation for one of Japan's most iconic native breeds.

$TAKO isn't just another meme coin — it's the origin story of them all. With over a million Shibas recorded since, we're taking it back to the beginning — before Doge, before memes — there was Tako.