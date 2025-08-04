Tako Price (TAKO)
Tako (TAKO) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 15.85K USD. TAKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Tako to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tako to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tako to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tako to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tako: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.05%
+0.54%
-51.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Long before Kabosu's journey, there was Tako — a red Shiba with a sickle tail from the mountains of Toyama, Japan. In 1932, Tako made history as the first Shiba Inu ever registered by NIPPO, setting the foundation for one of Japan's most iconic native breeds. $TAKO isn't just another meme coin — it's the origin story of them all. With over a million Shibas recorded since, we're taking it back to the beginning — before Doge, before memes — there was Tako.
