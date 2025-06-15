Targon Price (SN4)
The live price of Targon (SN4) today is 30.31 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 38.47M USD. SN4 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Targon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Targon price change within the day is -2.29%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.27M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SN4 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN4 price information.
During today, the price change of Targon to USD was $ -0.71060917148786.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Targon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Targon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Targon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.71060917148786
|-2.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Targon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.53%
-2.29%
-16.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Targon is a decentalized, frontier AI lab
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Targon (SN4) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN4 token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SN4 to VND
₫797,607.65
|1 SN4 to AUD
A$46.3743
|1 SN4 to GBP
￡22.1263
|1 SN4 to EUR
€26.0666
|1 SN4 to USD
$30.31
|1 SN4 to MYR
RM128.5144
|1 SN4 to TRY
₺1,193.9109
|1 SN4 to JPY
¥4,367.9741
|1 SN4 to RUB
₽2,417.8287
|1 SN4 to INR
₹2,609.9941
|1 SN4 to IDR
Rp496,885.1664
|1 SN4 to KRW
₩41,407.0972
|1 SN4 to PHP
₱1,699.4817
|1 SN4 to EGP
￡E.1,506.7101
|1 SN4 to BRL
R$167.9174
|1 SN4 to CAD
C$40.9185
|1 SN4 to BDT
৳3,706.6099
|1 SN4 to NGN
₦46,774.392
|1 SN4 to UAH
₴1,251.4999
|1 SN4 to VES
Bs3,031
|1 SN4 to PKR
Rs8,576.5176
|1 SN4 to KZT
₸15,559.3354
|1 SN4 to THB
฿981.4378
|1 SN4 to TWD
NT$895.3574
|1 SN4 to AED
د.إ111.2377
|1 SN4 to CHF
Fr24.5511
|1 SN4 to HKD
HK$237.6304
|1 SN4 to MAD
.د.م276.1241
|1 SN4 to MXN
$574.6776