TBAG Price Today

The live TBAG (TBAG) price today is $ 0.00049415, with a 0.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current TBAG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00049415 per TBAG.

TBAG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 114,333, with a circulating supply of 231.34M TBAG. During the last 24 hours, TBAG traded between $ 0.00049196 (low) and $ 0.00049996 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00596667, while the all-time low was $ 0.0004506.

In short-term performance, TBAG moved +0.27% in the last hour and -4.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TBAG (TBAG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 114.33K$ 114.33K $ 114.33K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 494.23K$ 494.23K $ 494.23K Circulation Supply 231.34M 231.34M 231.34M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

