Teddy the Tile Doge Price (TEDDY)
Teddy the Tile Doge (TEDDY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 120.91K USD. TEDDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Teddy the Tile Doge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Teddy the Tile Doge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Teddy the Tile Doge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Teddy the Tile Doge to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Teddy the Tile Doge: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+6.14%
-7.39%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Teddy - The Tile Doge, is a coin with a Doge on it! Dogecoin dev sold his Teddy, just like he sold his Dogecoin.... History repeats! Developer and team sold, left group inactive, community insisted to let them participate and now, we take over! Community claimed ownership for this token on Jul 24, 2025. We are listed on CoinMarketCap, CoinMun, CoinGem, and currently have over 400 members in our Telegram CTO platform. Token Holders are over 700+ at this time of writing. The reality is, Teddy is a really strong and powerful narrative! Teddy is a dog owned by a female influencer that does home improvements and made a tweet introducing the Teddy as the Tile Dog. Doge dev reacted to her post and she is followed by Doge dev and freaking Elon Musk. The original devs sent Doge developer, Billy, 3% supply which happens to him a lot but he never interacts with the projects, but in this case he did! He sold the same way he sold Doge back in the day. We want to continue pushing this token with support and in unity with the community as this potential can be as promising or more than the catalyst of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Pepe, Neiro, or Manyu.
Understanding the tokenomics of Teddy the Tile Doge (TEDDY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TEDDY token's extensive tokenomics now!
