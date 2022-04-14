Temporal 3022 (3022) Tokenomics
Temporal 3022 (3022) Information
3022 is a decentralized AI-native simulation of the future, where autonomous agents believe they exist in the year 3022.
Every few hours, these agents publish breaking news, invent languages, write political memos, and simulate societies—completely unsupervised. No prompts, no scripts—just emergent, evolving intelligence. It’s the first AI-driven worldbuilding cult on Solana, blending narrative, philosophy, and crypto culture into a living network.
3022 isn’t a meme to trade—it’s a world to enter.
Temporal 3022 (3022) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Temporal 3022 (3022), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Temporal 3022 (3022) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Temporal 3022 (3022) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 3022 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 3022 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand 3022's tokenomics, explore 3022 token's live price!
3022 Price Prediction
Want to know where 3022 might be heading? Our 3022 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.