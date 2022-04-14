Tensora Price (TORA)
The live Tensora (TORA) price today is $ 0.00012975, with a 1.69% change over the past 24 hours. The current TORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00012975 per TORA.
Tensora currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 129,225, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TORA. During the last 24 hours, TORA traded between $ 0.00012265 (low) and $ 0.00013748 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01225463, while the all-time low was $ 0.00011543.
In short-term performance, TORA moved -2.80% in the last hour and -2.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Tensora is $ 129.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TORA is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 129.23K.
During today, the price change of Tensora to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tensora to USD was $ -0.0000521330.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tensora to USD was $ -0.0001155374.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tensora to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.69%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000521330
|-40.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001155374
|-89.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Tensora is an AI-powered Layer 2 (L2) rollup built with the OP Stack and secured by Binance Smart Chain (BSC). It uses BSC calldata as its data availability layer, creating a decentralized network where anyone can contribute compute, inference, or evaluation and earn $TORA in return. Essentially “Bittensor built on BSC,” Tensora brings decentralized machine intelligence to the EVM ecosystem. It features a modular architecture with on-chain smart contracts for staking, governance, and subnet creation, while off-chain nodes handle AI model inference and validation. Users can deploy or join specialized subnets for different intelligence types such as language, trading, or vision, and participate in reward cycles through staking and delegation. With native OP Stack bridging, ERC-4337 account abstraction, and Paymaster integration, Tensora allows users to pay gas in $TORA instead of BNB. Designed to be fully upgradeable and governed by its community, Tensora unites the scalability of rollups with the incentive structure of AI networks, enabling open, permissionless markets for machine intelligence across the EVM world.
What is the current price of Tensora?
The live price of Tensora (TORA) is ₹0.0116615552802976800000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Tensora positioned in the market?
Tensora currently sits at market rank #6599, supported by a market capitalization of ₹11614369.79650456800000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of TORA?
The circulating supply of TORA is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Tensora?
During the last 24 hours, Tensora traded within a range of ₹0.0110234277851908320000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0123563053559562624000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Tensora from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Tensora reached an all-time high of ₹1.1014107528677792544000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0103745150366455584000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is TORA trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Tensora?
The current price movement of 1.68% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
