Tether Price (USDT)
The live price of Tether (USDT) today is 1.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 148.96B USD. USDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tether Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tether price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 148.90B USD
Get real-time price updates of the USDT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate USDT price information.
During today, the price change of Tether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tether to USD was $ +0.0006060000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tether to USD was $ +0.0011103000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tether to USD was $ +0.0000655029018313.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006060000
|+0.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0011103000
|+0.11%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000655029018313
|+0.01%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tether: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.01%
-0.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tether (USDT) is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the U.S. dollar. The idea was to create a stable cryptocurrency that can be used like digital dollars. Coins that serve this purpose of being a stable dollar substitute are called “stable coins.” Tether is the most popular stable coin and even acts as a dollar replacement on many popular exchanges! According to their site, Tether converts cash into digital currency, to anchor or “tether” the value of the coin to the price of national currencies like the US dollar, the Euro, and the Yen. Like other cryptos it uses blockchain. Unlike other cryptos, it is [according to the official Tether site] “100% backed by USD” (USD is held in reserve). The primary use of Tether is that it offers some stability to the otherwise volatile crypto space and offers liquidity to exchanges who can’t deal in dollars and with banks (for example to the sometimes controversial but leading exchange Bitfinex). The digital coins are issued by a company called Tether Limited that is governed by the laws of the British Virgin Islands, according to the legal part of its website. It is incorporated in Hong Kong. It has emerged that Jan Ludovicus van der Velde is the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, which has been accused of being involved in the price manipulation of bitcoin, as well as tether. Many people trading on exchanges, including Bitfinex, will use tether to buy other cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Tether Limited argues that using this method to buy virtual currencies allows users to move fiat in and out of an exchange more quickly and cheaply. Also, exchanges typically have rocky relationships with banks, and using Tether is a way to circumvent that. USDT is fairly simple to use. Once on exchanges like Poloniex or Bittrex, it can be used to purchase Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. It can be easily transferred from an exchange to any Omni Layer enabled wallet. Tether has no transaction fees, although external wallets and exchanges may charge one. In order to convert USDT to USD and vise versa through the Tether.to Platform, users must pay a small fee. Buying and selling Tether for Bitcoin can be done through a variety of exchanges like the ones mentioned previously or through the Tether.to platform, which also allows the conversion between USD to and from your bank account.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USDT to VND
₫26,315
|1 USDT to AUD
A$1.55
|1 USDT to GBP
￡0.75
|1 USDT to EUR
€0.88
|1 USDT to USD
$1
|1 USDT to MYR
RM4.27
|1 USDT to TRY
₺38.57
|1 USDT to JPY
¥144.9
|1 USDT to RUB
₽82.74
|1 USDT to INR
₹84.63
|1 USDT to IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 USDT to KRW
₩1,400.56
|1 USDT to PHP
₱55.66
|1 USDT to EGP
￡E.50.76
|1 USDT to BRL
R$5.65
|1 USDT to CAD
C$1.38
|1 USDT to BDT
৳121.9
|1 USDT to NGN
₦1,602.56
|1 USDT to UAH
₴41.6
|1 USDT to VES
Bs86
|1 USDT to PKR
Rs281.92
|1 USDT to KZT
₸514.66
|1 USDT to THB
฿33.1
|1 USDT to TWD
NT$30.71
|1 USDT to AED
د.إ3.67
|1 USDT to CHF
Fr0.82
|1 USDT to HKD
HK$7.75
|1 USDT to MAD
.د.م9.26
|1 USDT to MXN
$19.58