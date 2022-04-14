The Breadverse (BREAD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The Breadverse (BREAD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The Breadverse (BREAD) Information $BREAD is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, born from a viral TikTok video that captured global attention through humor and relatability. The project leverages organic community growth and social media virality, with engagement from major brands and influencers, despite no formal partnerships. Beyond building a decentralized, culture-driven ecosystem, we are developing a brand around the meme to sell products via TikTok Shop. A portion of the revenue will be funneled back into the project through an earn-and-burn mechanism that rewards holders and supports the community. $BREAD stands as a digital symbol of collective internet creativity, with real-world extensions. Official Website: https://breadverse.fun Whitepaper: https://breadverse.fun/pages/breadverse-official-whitepaper Buy BREAD Now!

Market Cap: $ 23.92K
Total Supply: $ 849.94M
Circulating Supply: $ 849.94M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 23.92K
All-Time High: $ 0.00010455
All-Time Low: $ 0.00001911
Current Price: $ 0

The Breadverse (BREAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The Breadverse (BREAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BREAD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BREAD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BREAD's tokenomics, explore BREAD token's live price!

