The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) Tokenomics
The project is a token launched on Pump.fun by my baby. The community is rallying around the young baby dev in hopes that he can have a successful future, becoming the owner of 1 whole Bitcoin and beyond. The current Guinness Book of World Record's record holder for youngest millionaire is held by Jackie Coogan from the 1920s. Some members are hoping to make baby dev steal the record. 2.5% of the supply is locked away in his ledger.
Understanding the tokenomics of The Dev is a Baby (BBYDEV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BBYDEV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BBYDEV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
