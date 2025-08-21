More About IMPERFECT

the imperfect coin Price (IMPERFECT)

Unlisted

1 IMPERFECT to USD Live Price:

$0.00159316
-15.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-21 11:55:02 (UTC+8)

the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00125664
24H Low
$ 0.00243991
24H High

$ 0.00125664
$ 0.00243991
$ 0.00243991
$ 0.00125664
+12.57%

-16.06%

the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) real-time price is $0.0015828. Over the past 24 hours, IMPERFECT traded between a low of $ 0.00125664 and a high of $ 0.00243991, showing active market volatility. IMPERFECT's all-time high price is $ 0.00243991, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00125664.

In terms of short-term performance, IMPERFECT has changed by +12.57% over the past hour, -16.06% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) Market Information

$ 1.58M
--
$ 1.58M
999.95M
999,954,988.853749
The current Market Cap of the imperfect coin is $ 1.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IMPERFECT is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999954988.853749. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.58M.

the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of the imperfect coin to USD was $ -0.000302951553799375.
In the past 30 days, the price change of the imperfect coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of the imperfect coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of the imperfect coin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000302951553799375-16.06%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT)

the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) Resource

Official Website

the imperfect coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for the imperfect coin.

Check the the imperfect coin price prediction now!

IMPERFECT to Local Currencies

the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about IMPERFECT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT)

How much is the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) worth today?
The live IMPERFECT price in USD is 0.0015828 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current IMPERFECT to USD price?
The current price of IMPERFECT to USD is $ 0.0015828. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of the imperfect coin?
The market cap for IMPERFECT is $ 1.58M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of IMPERFECT?
The circulating supply of IMPERFECT is 999.95M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of IMPERFECT?
IMPERFECT achieved an ATH price of 0.00243991 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of IMPERFECT?
IMPERFECT saw an ATL price of 0.00125664 USD.
What is the trading volume of IMPERFECT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for IMPERFECT is -- USD.
Will IMPERFECT go higher this year?
IMPERFECT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out IMPERFECT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
the imperfect coin (IMPERFECT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-20 18:39:00Expert Insights
US SEC Chairman: Only a Few Tokens Meet the Definition of Securities, a New Era for the Crypto Industry Has Arrived
08-20 09:25:00Industry Updates
Crypto market continues to decline, Ethereum drops to $4,100, Bitcoin falls below $113,000
08-20 02:24:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, $291 million in long positions liquidated across exchanges in the past 24 hours
08-19 15:30:00Industry Updates
Market pullback after Bitcoin, focus on Powell's speech this Friday
08-19 03:40:00Currency Policy
US SEC Delays Decision on Multiple Crypto ETF Applications
08-18 17:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoins follow the broader market decline, RAY drops over 9% in 24 hours

