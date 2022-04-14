What is the live price of the penny has been retired?

the penny has been retired is trading at ₹0.0037334955223602436000, showing a price movement of -9.42% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is PENNY today?

The price volatility of PENNY within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for the penny has been retired?

The token fluctuated between ₹0.0037128237849952254000 (low) and ₹0.0041451327272810408000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has PENNY generated?

In the last 24 hours, PENNY accumulated ₹-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₹0.037218114968930594000, and the all-time low is ₹0.0019368519139832270000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for the penny has been retired?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does PENNY compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, PENNY shows competitive performance, supported by ₹-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.