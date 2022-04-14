The Right Wing (RIGHT) Tokenomics
The Right Wing (TRW) is more than just a token — it's a symbol of resistance against ideological extremism and a stand for common sense, individual liberty, and time-tested values. Built on the principles of free speech, economic freedom, and personal responsibility, TRW empowers a decentralized community that champions logic over dogma and reality over rhetoric.
In an era dominated by censorship and cultural overreach, The Right Wing token aims to fund, support, and grow platforms, creators, and technologies that resist groupthink and promote open dialogue. Whether you're pushing back against digital authoritarianism or investing in a future rooted in sovereignty and truth, TRW is your currency of conviction.
Stand your ground. Join the resistance. Power the Right.
Understanding the tokenomics of The Right Wing (RIGHT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of RIGHT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many RIGHT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
