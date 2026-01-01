The Shrimp Army Price Today

The live The Shrimp Army (SHRIMPS) price today is $ 0.00012593, with a 3.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHRIMPS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00012593 per SHRIMPS.

The Shrimp Army currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 121,676, with a circulating supply of 969.95M SHRIMPS. During the last 24 hours, SHRIMPS traded between $ 0.00009177 (low) and $ 0.00013259 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00090732, while the all-time low was $ 0.00008412.

In short-term performance, SHRIMPS moved +4.65% in the last hour and -54.93% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Shrimp Army (SHRIMPS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 121.68K$ 121.68K $ 121.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 121.68K$ 121.68K $ 121.68K Circulation Supply 969.95M 969.95M 969.95M Total Supply 969,950,546.341125 969,950,546.341125 969,950,546.341125

The current Market Cap of The Shrimp Army is $ 121.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHRIMPS is 969.95M, with a total supply of 969950546.341125. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 121.68K.