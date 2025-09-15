More About WIZB

The Wizard of Buyback Price (WIZB)

Unlisted

1 WIZB to USD Live Price:

$0.00013361
$0.00013361$0.00013361
-84.90%1D
mexc
USD
The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Live Price Chart
The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
$ 0.00113077
$ 0.00113077$ 0.00113077
24H High

$ 0.00113077
$ 0.00113077$ 0.00113077

$ 0.00113077
$ 0.00113077$ 0.00113077

-31.20%

-84.84%

--

--

WIZB's all-time high price is $ 0.00113077, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WIZB has changed by -31.20% over the past hour, -84.84% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Market Information

--
----

999.96M
999.96M 999.96M

999,963,114.766764
999,963,114.766764 999,963,114.766764

The current Market Cap of The Wizard of Buyback is $ 133.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WIZB is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999963114.766764. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 133.60K.

The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Price History USD

During today, the price change of The Wizard of Buyback to USD was $ -0.000728233907841894.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Wizard of Buyback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Wizard of Buyback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Wizard of Buyback to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000728233907841894-84.84%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB)

The first experimental stream token fully dedicated to buybacks. Designed to throw gas to the fire... No greedy devs, no rugs & no farming Just good tokenomics and some magic. 90% Buyback 10% Fee

The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Resource

Official Website

The Wizard of Buyback Price Prediction (USD)

How much will The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for The Wizard of Buyback.

Check the The Wizard of Buyback price prediction now!

WIZB to Local Currencies

The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WIZB token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB)

How much is The Wizard of Buyback (WIZB) worth today?
The live WIZB price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current WIZB to USD price?
The current price of WIZB to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of The Wizard of Buyback?
The market cap for WIZB is $ 133.60K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of WIZB?
The circulating supply of WIZB is 999.96M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WIZB?
WIZB achieved an ATH price of 0.00113077 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WIZB?
WIZB saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of WIZB?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WIZB is -- USD.
Will WIZB go higher this year?
WIZB might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WIZB price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
