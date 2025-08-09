Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund Price (THBILL)
Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) is currently trading at 1.001 USD with a market cap of $ 3.50M USD. THBILL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund to USD was $ +0.00034049.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00034049
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
+0.03%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Theo is an institutional-grade tokenization platform that connects onchain capital to global financial markets. The platform enables access to traditional financial products like Treasury bills through tokenized infrastructure that includes deep liquidity, cross-chain functionality, and full DeFi composability from launch. Theo's first product, thBILL, demonstrates this "beyond issuance" approach by launching with complete ecosystem support across multiple chains rather than hoping for adoption over time.
Understanding the tokenomics of Theo Short Duration US Treasury Fund (THBILL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about THBILL token's extensive tokenomics now!
