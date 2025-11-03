Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 560.62$ 560.62 $ 560.62 Lowest Price $ 464.51$ 464.51 $ 464.51 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.01%

Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) real-time price is $560.62. Over the past 24 hours, TMOX traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TMOX's all-time high price is $ 560.62, while its all-time low price is $ 464.51.

In terms of short-term performance, TMOX has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +0.01% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Thermo Fisher xStock (TMOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 198.87K$ 198.87K $ 198.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.93M$ 11.93M $ 11.93M Circulation Supply 354.73 354.73 354.73 Total Supply 21,271.404323034 21,271.404323034 21,271.404323034

The current Market Cap of Thermo Fisher xStock is $ 198.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TMOX is 354.73, with a total supply of 21271.404323034. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.93M.