Thumb (THUMB) Tokenomics

Thumb (THUMB) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Thumb (THUMB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Thumb (THUMB) Information

thumb is a community based meme token on the Solana network.

thumb embraces the iconic crying cat meme with its thumb up to symbolise positive energy whether you're happy or sad.

thumb was born from the depths of the global market dump and signals optimism in life's toughest battles.

We have an extensive list of content creators making memes, video content, and soon there will also be podcasts available to listen to from August 8.

Official Website:
https://thumb.fun

Thumb (THUMB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Thumb (THUMB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 336.34K
$ 336.34K$ 336.34K
Total Supply:
$ 206.89M
$ 206.89M$ 206.89M
Circulating Supply:
$ 206.89M
$ 206.89M$ 206.89M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 336.34K
$ 336.34K$ 336.34K
All-Time High:
$ 0.01350546
$ 0.01350546$ 0.01350546
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00109283
$ 0.00109283$ 0.00109283
Current Price:
$ 0.00163516
$ 0.00163516$ 0.00163516

Thumb (THUMB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Thumb (THUMB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of THUMB tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many THUMB tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand THUMB's tokenomics, explore THUMB token's live price!

THUMB Price Prediction

Want to know where THUMB might be heading? Our THUMB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.