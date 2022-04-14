Tim Cheese (TIM) Information

I'm Tim Cheese, and I killed John Pork. And this is my story. That day. The day I snuck up behind John. You all think you know the story. You don't. John Pork. He was never supposed to exist. He thought he was untouchable. He thought he was a legend. But legends fade. All it took was a message. One message. And he walked right into my sights. I pulled the trigger. One shot. One legend. Erased. You still don't understand. Do you? John Pork wasn't just a pig. He was a problem. John was only the beginning. Pengu, Marvin, Agent 5.5. They're next. And you, the ones watching this. You think you're safe. John Pork is dead. Who's next?