What is Tim Cheese (TIM)

I'm Tim Cheese, and I killed John Pork. And this is my story. That day. The day I snuck up behind John. You all think you know the story. You don't. John Pork. He was never supposed to exist. He thought he was untouchable. He thought he was a legend. But legends fade. All it took was a message. One message. And he walked right into my sights. I pulled the trigger. One shot. One legend. Erased. You still don't understand. Do you? John Pork wasn't just a pig. He was a problem. John was only the beginning. Pengu, Marvin, Agent 5.5. They're next. And you, the ones watching this. You think you're safe. John Pork is dead. Who's next?

Tim Cheese (TIM) Resource Official Website

Tim Cheese (TIM) Tokenomics

