Toad Killer Price ($TOAD)
The live price of Toad Killer ($TOAD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 843.91K USD. $TOAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Toad Killer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Toad Killer price change within the day is -0.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69T USD
During today, the price change of Toad Killer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Toad Killer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Toad Killer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Toad Killer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+50.11%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-5.97%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Toad Killer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.10%
-0.28%
+4.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TOAD KILLER ($TOAD) is a cryptocurrency that has been created by a mysterious team of well-known figures in the crypto industry who have a history of the space. The team behind TOAD is unique and they have managed and funded some of the principles of the memetokens space. The goal of $TOAD is to demonstrate to the world that there is only one original project, and as their slogan says: "We already killed a dog" - so frogs and new memecoins are about to end when the king reappears. There's many hints on their launch and website that hint everyone who may be back of this mysterious project, specially when talking about killing dogs. The project has been launched with a stealth approach, much like the successful Shib project, and the team is relying on organic growth, with people discovering it and trying to unravel its mistery. They believe that $TOAD is the determination to create something that stops this new fever and demonstrate all the new meme-devs who is the leader on this area.
