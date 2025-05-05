toona Price (TOONA)
The live price of toona (TOONA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 451.24K USD. TOONA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key toona Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- toona price change within the day is -5.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 943.58M USD
During today, the price change of toona to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of toona to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of toona to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of toona to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-67.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of toona: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.39%
-5.50%
-13.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Toona is a meme coin on the Fantom blockchain, bringing laughter and creativity to the crypto space. It’s a lighthearted token that focuses on fun, art, and building a strong, engaged community. Backed by the speed and low fees of Fantom, Toona makes transactions simple and hassle-free. The project is powered by its community, with exciting content, memes, and art at its core. Whether you’re here for the fun or to be part of a growing movement, Toona welcomes everyone.
