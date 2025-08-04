Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL Price (PC0000081)
Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL (PC0000081) is currently trading at 1.0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PC0000081 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PC0000081 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PC0000081 price information.
During today, the price change of Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Tradable NA Legal Receivables SSL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
This project, facilitated by Tradable.xyz on ZKsync Era, tokenizes term loan to a best-in-class law firm that specializes in high value personal injury cases. The notes are issued by Victory Park Capital Advisors under the "North America Legal Receivables Senior Secured Loan" deal, giving on-chain exposure to the underlying cash flows. Tradable integrates traditional and decentralized finance, employing smart contracts for AML/KYC compliance to ensure regulatory standards. The platform enhances liquidity and investor access to the multi‑trillion‑dollar private credit market, streamlining asset management and due diligence via a user‑friendly interface. By leveraging ZKsync Era's scalable and secure infrastructure, the project connects existing financial systems to blockchain rails while preserving data privacy and reducing settlement costs.
