ORDI Logo

ORDI Price(ORDI)

USD

ORDI (ORDI) Live Price Chart

$7.35
$7.35$7.35
-5.52%(1D)

ORDI Live Price Data & Information

The current price of ORDI (ORDI) today is 7.36 USD with a current market cap of $ 154.56M USD. ORDI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ORDI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.72M USD
- ORDI price change within the day is -5.52%
- It has a circulating supply of 21.00M USD

Get real-time price updates of the ORDI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ORDI price information.

ORDI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ORDI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.4294-5.52%
30 Days$ +0.04+0.54%
60 Days$ -3.28-30.83%
90 Days$ -4.71-39.03%
ORDI Price Change Today

Today, ORDI recorded a change of $ -0.4294 (-5.52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ORDI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.04 (+0.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ORDI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ORDI saw a change of $ -3.28 (-30.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ORDI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -4.71 (-39.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ORDI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ORDI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 7.33
$ 7.33$ 7.33

$ 7.94
$ 7.94$ 7.94

$ 96.393
$ 96.393$ 96.393

-0.55%

-5.52%

-12.39%

ORDI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 154.56M
$ 154.56M$ 154.56M

$ 1.72M
$ 1.72M$ 1.72M

21.00M
21.00M 21.00M

What is ORDI (ORDI)

ORDI is the first token created in accordance with the BRC-20 fungible token standard on the Bitcoin blockchain.

ORDI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ORDI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ORDI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ORDI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ORDI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ORDI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ORDI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ORDI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ORDI price prediction page.

ORDI Price History

Tracing ORDI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ORDI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ORDI price history page.

How to buy ORDI (ORDI)

Looking for how to buy ORDI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ORDI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ORDI to Local Currencies

1 ORDI to VND
193,678.4
1 ORDI to AUD
A$11.408
1 ORDI to GBP
5.52
1 ORDI to EUR
6.4768
1 ORDI to USD
$7.36
1 ORDI to MYR
RM31.4272
1 ORDI to TRY
283.0656
1 ORDI to JPY
¥1,065.8752
1 ORDI to RUB
610.3648
1 ORDI to INR
622.0672
1 ORDI to IDR
Rp120,655.7184
1 ORDI to KRW
10,308.1216
1 ORDI to PHP
408.48
1 ORDI to EGP
￡E.373.3728
1 ORDI to BRL
R$41.584
1 ORDI to CAD
C$10.1568
1 ORDI to BDT
897.184
1 ORDI to NGN
11,832.7456
1 ORDI to UAH
306.176
1 ORDI to VES
Bs647.68
1 ORDI to PKR
Rs2,074.9312
1 ORDI to KZT
3,811.4496
1 ORDI to THB
฿243.616
1 ORDI to TWD
NT$226.0256
1 ORDI to AED
د.إ27.0112
1 ORDI to CHF
Fr6.0352
1 ORDI to HKD
HK$57.04
1 ORDI to MAD
.د.م68.1536
1 ORDI to MXN
$144.1088

ORDI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ORDI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official ORDI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ORDI

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners

A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

May 3, 2025

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch

MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!

May 2, 2025

The FTX Collapse: A Deep Dive into One of Crypto’s Biggest Scandals

In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.

May 2, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

ORDI
USD

1 ORDI = 7.36 USD

Trade

ORDIUSDT
$7.36
$7.36$7.36
-7.19%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee