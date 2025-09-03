What is Transfidelity (FIDEL)

Neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease are devastating conditions that impact millions globally. These diseases are driven by the misfolding and aggregation of proteins, which lead to brain cell death and cognitive decline. To make matters worse, as we age our cells become more error-prone, resulting in more errors during protein printing, causing proteins to clump together and form aggregates. Project Transfidelity aims to solve this by improving the accuracy of protein printing, preventing toxic aggregates from forming. Led by Dr. Dimitri Scherbakov and Dr. Rashid Akbergenov, with over 50 years of combined experience in the lab, we have identified two molecules that may improve the efficiency of protein production, potentially preventing protein aggregates, hypothesized to cause dementia. Despite the significant research funding allocated to neurodegenerative diseases, current therapies continue to treat the symptoms caused by the protein aggregates, with little progress made to stop or reverse disease. We’re trying to go after a potential root cause - rather than trying to clear aggregates once they are there, we aim to prevent them from forming in the first place by reducing the production of faulty proteins. With a clear path towards developing novel intellectual property (IP) and an ever-growing target market, we believe we are poised to make an impact on neurodegenerative disorders and the way we age.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Transfidelity (FIDEL) Resource Official Website

Transfidelity Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Transfidelity (FIDEL) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Transfidelity (FIDEL) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Transfidelity.

Check the Transfidelity price prediction now!

FIDEL to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Transfidelity (FIDEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Transfidelity (FIDEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FIDEL token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Transfidelity (FIDEL) How much is Transfidelity (FIDEL) worth today? The live FIDEL price in USD is 0.602536 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current FIDEL to USD price? $ 0.602536 . Check out The current price of FIDEL to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Transfidelity? The market cap for FIDEL is $ 602.54K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of FIDEL? The circulating supply of FIDEL is 1.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of FIDEL? FIDEL achieved an ATH price of 0.699216 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of FIDEL? FIDEL saw an ATL price of 0.534473 USD . What is the trading volume of FIDEL? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for FIDEL is -- USD . Will FIDEL go higher this year? FIDEL might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out FIDEL price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Transfidelity (FIDEL) Important Industry Updates